Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Price Target Raised to $268.00 at UBS Group

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by UBS Group from $257.00 to $268.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $276.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $286.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $289.64.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

NYSE APD opened at $257.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $57.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $262.73 and its 200-day moving average is $250.86. Air Products and Chemicals has a 12-month low of $212.24 and a 12-month high of $307.71.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.15. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 63.90%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,230,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,720,704,000 after acquiring an additional 4,309,040 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth $852,288,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,099,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $508,626,000 after buying an additional 167,800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,029,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $491,730,000 after buying an additional 64,427 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,547,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $374,841,000 after acquiring an additional 520,179 shares during the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

