Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Given New $305.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Citigroup from $280.00 to $305.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $257.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $291.43.

APD stock traded up $3.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $261.31. 1,031,165 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,762,261. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $262.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $250.86. Air Products and Chemicals has a 52 week low of $212.24 and a 52 week high of $307.71. The company has a market cap of $58.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.81.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APD. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 13,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after buying an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. BDF Gestion bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,281,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 10.8% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 31,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,089,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the second quarter valued at about $338,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

