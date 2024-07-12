aelf Trading 20.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days (ELF)

aelf (ELF) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 12th. aelf has a total market capitalization of $272.70 million and approximately $21.98 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day. One aelf token can now be bought for $0.37 or 0.00000646 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, aelf has traded 20.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001306 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000645 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000585 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000600 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About aelf

aelf (ELF) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 731,609,230 tokens. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for aelf is aelf.com. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain.

aelf Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy aelf using one of the exchanges listed above.

