Advisory Services Network LLC Raises Stock Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,131 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $7,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TDG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter valued at $790,822,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 34,288.0% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 205,640 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $208,025,000 after buying an additional 205,042 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,093,357 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,129,240,000 after buying an additional 120,058 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,903,014 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,977,008,000 after buying an additional 104,433 shares during the period. Finally, Linonia Partnership LP purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter worth $96,884,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

TDG has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,325.00 to $1,440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,290.00 to $1,357.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,260.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,414.06.

NYSE:TDG traded down $5.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,249.88. The stock had a trading volume of 139,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,804. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,308.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,201.69. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $802.46 and a 52 week high of $1,369.57.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $7.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.42 by $0.57. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 21.22% and a negative return on equity of 63.35%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.39 EPS. TransDigm Group’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 30.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,318.14, for a total value of $259,673.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,308.52, for a total value of $13,085,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,674,906.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 197 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,318.14, for a total transaction of $259,673.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 90,833 shares of company stock worth $119,087,583. 4.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

