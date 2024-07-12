Advisory Services Network LLC Purchases 8,779 Shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV)

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,735 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,779 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC owned 0.15% of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF worth $5,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDV. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 68.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000.

Shares of EDV stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.44. 154,850 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 463,809. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $62.30 and a 1 year high of $86.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.46.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

