Advisory Services Network LLC Purchases 18,107 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 284,625 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 18,107 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $4,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ET. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 88.2% in the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the period. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Price Performance

ET traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.25. The company had a trading volume of 5,024,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,766,063. Energy Transfer LP has a twelve month low of $12.46 and a twelve month high of $16.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.16. The company has a market capitalization of $54.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $21.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 4.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.317 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.80%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ET shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.29.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

