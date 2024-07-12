Advisory Services Network LLC Purchases 14,334 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,334 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC owned about 0.07% of Alerian MLP ETF worth $5,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000.

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AMLP stock remained flat at $48.29 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 264,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,225,970. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.84. The firm has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.48. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12 month low of $39.97 and a 12 month high of $48.76.

Alerian MLP ETF Company Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

