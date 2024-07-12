Advisory Services Network LLC Purchases 1,086 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $2,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CF Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in CF Industries by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CF shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of CF Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 target price (down previously from $96.00) on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group reduced their price target on CF Industries from $86.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on CF Industries from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on CF Industries from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CF Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.69.

CF Industries Stock Performance

NYSE CF traded up $0.37 on Friday, reaching $70.72. 292,068 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,357,555. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.13 and a fifty-two week high of $87.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a current ratio of 3.94. The firm has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.18.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.44). CF Industries had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 19.03%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 33.22%.

CF Industries Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

