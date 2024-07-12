Advisory Services Network LLC Has $7.10 Million Stock Position in ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ)

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ – Free Report) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 810,060 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 91,650 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC owned approximately 0.06% of ProShares Short QQQ worth $7,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PSQ. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,274,000. Udine Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 266.0% during the 1st quarter. Udine Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,509,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,888 shares during the period. Acute Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Acute Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,165,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,046,000 after acquiring an additional 56,441 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,151,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 969,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,195,000 after acquiring an additional 16,752 shares during the period.

ProShares Short QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of ProShares Short QQQ stock traded down $0.40 on Friday, reaching $39.13. 1,073,241 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,507,204. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.05 and its 200-day moving average is $44.35. ProShares Short QQQ has a one year low of $38.62 and a one year high of $57.24.

About ProShares Short QQQ

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

