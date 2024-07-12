Advisory Services Network LLC Has $6.99 Million Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 16.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,197 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,569 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $6,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new position in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Medtronic

In other Medtronic news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 19,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total transaction of $1,601,096.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 143,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,008,261.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Medtronic Stock Up 0.1 %

Medtronic stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,630,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,264,541. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $68.84 and a 1-year high of $91.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.82.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 101.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MDT shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Medtronic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.09.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

