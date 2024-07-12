Advisory Services Network LLC Has $5.75 Million Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Advisory Services Network LLC cut its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,380 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,910 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $5,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 211.4% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Union Pacific Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of UNP traded up $3.17 on Friday, reaching $231.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 377,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,257,303. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $199.33 and a twelve month high of $258.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $231.01 and a 200-day moving average of $239.30.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.19. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 44.34%. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Loop Capital downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $276.00 to $238.00 in a report on Monday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $248.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.63.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

