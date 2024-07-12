Advisory Services Network LLC Has $5.33 Million Stock Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,015 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $5,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TTD. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in Trade Desk by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 7,869 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 13,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 23,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TTD traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $99.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,261,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,138,719. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 246.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.48. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.23 and a 1-year high of $102.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $95.07 and its 200-day moving average is $83.86.

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The company had revenue of $491.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.03 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 9.80%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Trade Desk from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Trade Desk from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.69.

In other Trade Desk news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 141,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.42, for a total transaction of $13,778,500.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 188,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,337,951.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Trade Desk news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.41, for a total transaction of $224,666.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 974,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,165,241.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jay R. Grant sold 141,434 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.42, for a total value of $13,778,500.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 188,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,337,951.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 365,154 shares of company stock valued at $33,638,976. 10.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

