Advisory Services Network LLC Has $4.89 Million Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,373 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mittelman Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $572,000. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. now owns 15,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,616,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Latigo Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Latigo Investments LLC now owns 30,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,011,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 27,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,184,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VB traded up $3.25 on Friday, reaching $226.88. 255,272 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 691,434. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $220.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.33. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $229.54. The firm has a market cap of $56.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

