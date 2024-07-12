Advisory Services Network LLC Cuts Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Advisory Services Network LLC decreased its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,486 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $6,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,260,562,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the first quarter valued at approximately $341,049,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,541,845 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,755,782,000 after purchasing an additional 642,178 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the first quarter worth $93,369,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,274,950 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $681,257,000 after buying an additional 200,823 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Price Performance

SYK stock traded up $0.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $338.93. The company had a trading volume of 236,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,274,387. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $337.68 and a 200 day moving average of $335.97. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $249.98 and a fifty-two week high of $361.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 23.05%. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 36.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SYK. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $366.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $372.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $370.32.

Stryker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

See Also

