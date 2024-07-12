Advisory Services Network LLC Acquires 4,333 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,660 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,333 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCSH. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

VCSH traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $77.77. 913,227 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,866,675. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.09. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.43 and a one year high of $77.79.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.2559 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.