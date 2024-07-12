Advisory Services Network LLC Acquires 39 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,730 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $7,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 982 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in FedEx by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 5,721 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in FedEx by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 288 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at FedEx

In related news, CAO Guy M. Erwin II sold 116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.24, for a total transaction of $34,711.84. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,293.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other FedEx news, CAO Guy M. Erwin II sold 116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.24, for a total value of $34,711.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,293.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.48, for a total value of $4,714,624.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,634,640.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,565 shares of company stock valued at $6,662,844 over the last quarter. 8.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on FDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised FedEx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $296.00 to $359.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $327.00 price objective (up previously from $303.00) on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on FedEx from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on FedEx from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.00.

FedEx Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of FDX traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $299.20. 283,492 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,921,977. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $224.69 and a 52 week high of $302.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $263.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $258.20. The company has a market capitalization of $73.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.18.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The shipping service provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.34 by $0.07. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.94%. The business had revenue of $22.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 20.94 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 21st that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the shipping service provider to repurchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.04%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

