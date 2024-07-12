Advisory Alpha LLC Sells 743 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Advisory Alpha LLC lowered its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 743 shares during the quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JNK. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA JNK traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $95.15. 455,702 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,807,889. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.79 and a fifty-two week high of $95.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.34.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

