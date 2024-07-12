Advisory Alpha LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

Advisory Alpha LLC increased its position in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,908 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF were worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Council LLC grew its position in Capital Group Growth ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Council LLC now owns 396,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,679,000 after purchasing an additional 15,357 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Capital Group Growth ETF by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 528,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,910,000 after purchasing an additional 79,956 shares during the period. Investments & Financial Planning LLC grew its position in Capital Group Growth ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Investments & Financial Planning LLC now owns 229,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,337,000 after purchasing an additional 5,689 shares during the period. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC grew its position in Capital Group Growth ETF by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC now owns 25,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 3,875 shares during the period. Finally, AA Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Capital Group Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC now owns 134,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the period.

CGGR traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.84. 333,285 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,210,467. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $23.34 and a 1-year high of $34.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.98.

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

