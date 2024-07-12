Advisory Alpha LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Advisory Alpha LLC increased its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 33.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,545 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the first quarter worth $25,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 90.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Autodesk

In related news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $129,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,418,010. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Autodesk news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $129,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,418,010. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.21, for a total value of $248,831.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,264,960.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,831 shares of company stock valued at $9,261,951 over the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on ADSK. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on Autodesk from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Autodesk from $296.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $262.42.

Autodesk Trading Up 2.4 %

ADSK stock traded up $6.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $254.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 213,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,745,543. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.55. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.01 and a 1 year high of $279.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.18, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.48.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The software company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 65.46% and a net margin of 17.66%. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Articles

