Advisory Alpha LLC Purchases 126 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Advisory Alpha LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,600 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Carson Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2.9% during the first quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 3,049 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 54.3% in the first quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 25.5% in the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mediolanum International Funds Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter valued at about $24,595,000. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of LOW stock traded up $5.41 on Friday, hitting $235.16. 610,401 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,524,844. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $222.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.97. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $181.85 and a one year high of $262.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.08.

Lowe’s Companies Cuts Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.46% and a negative return on equity of 48.52%. The firm had revenue of $21.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 35.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on LOW shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $271.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Mizuho started coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Gordon Haskett reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.41.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

