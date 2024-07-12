Advisory Alpha LLC Lowers Stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Advisory Alpha LLC cut its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,242 shares during the quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SRLN. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 157.0% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 95.0% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 796 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF alerts:

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

SRLN stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.72. 378,275 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,885,294. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.88. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.19 and a fifty-two week high of $42.15.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Profile

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.