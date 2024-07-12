Advisory Alpha LLC Has $990,000 Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,176 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Warther Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 86.1% in the fourth quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,369 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,419,000 after purchasing an additional 7,575 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 99.6% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 147,811 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $66,697,000 after acquiring an additional 73,774 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,741 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,509,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Cercano Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $29,454,000. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 414.2% during the fourth quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 7,121 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,228,000 after acquiring an additional 5,736 shares in the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

NYSE LMT traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $460.74. 100,602 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,061,082. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.46. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $393.77 and a 12-month high of $479.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $464.94 and a 200-day moving average of $451.36.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.53. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 85.96%. The business had revenue of $17.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $3.15 dividend. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $475.00 to $518.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $499.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $508.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $485.40.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

See Also

