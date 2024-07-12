Advisory Alpha LLC Has $855,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Advisory Alpha LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,740 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $855,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000.

NYSEARCA VB traded up $2.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $226.59. 122,504 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 690,436. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $220.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $217.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $229.54.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

