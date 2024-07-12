Advisory Alpha LLC Decreases Stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Advisory Alpha LLC lessened its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Free Report) by 33.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,506 shares during the quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC owned about 0.10% of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF worth $1,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 25,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 15,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 35,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 55,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the period.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

BAB remained flat at $26.77 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 21,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,424. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $24.29 and a 12 month high of $27.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -199.62 and a beta of 0.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.43 and its 200 day moving average is $26.45.

About Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

