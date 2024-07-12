Advisory Alpha LLC Boosts Stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Advisory Alpha LLC raised its position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,341 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Fortive by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 896,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,058,000 after buying an additional 369,351 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Fortive by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 832,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,326,000 after buying an additional 35,688 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Fortive by 104.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 369,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,748,000 after purchasing an additional 188,415 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Fortive by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 577,159 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,496,000 after purchasing an additional 13,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Fortive by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,847,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $430,568,000 after purchasing an additional 33,990 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fortive alerts:

Fortive Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of Fortive stock traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.25. 212,553 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,629,063. Fortive Co. has a 52 week low of $63.05 and a 52 week high of $87.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $26.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. Fortive had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Equities analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FTV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Fortive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Fortive from $96.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Fortive from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.08.

Get Our Latest Research Report on FTV

Fortive Profile

(Free Report)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.