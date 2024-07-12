Advisory Alpha LLC Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 235.8% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 517,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,356,000 after acquiring an additional 363,303 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 432,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,715,000 after purchasing an additional 10,236 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 95,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,227,000 after purchasing an additional 4,029 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 77,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,000,000 after purchasing an additional 22,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,866,000.

Get Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF stock traded up $4.96 on Friday, reaching $326.54. 10,076 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,367. The company has a 50-day moving average of $309.97 and a 200 day moving average of $306.64. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a one year low of $247.52 and a one year high of $327.47. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.31.

About Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.