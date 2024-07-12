Advisory Alpha LLC Acquires 822 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Advisory Alpha LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 23.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,315 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWR. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 32,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 108,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,095,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 172,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,493,000 after acquiring an additional 40,625 shares during the period. Southern Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 6,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $83.53. The stock had a trading volume of 241,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,252,329. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.29. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $64.66 and a twelve month high of $84.33. The firm has a market cap of $34.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

