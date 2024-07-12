Advisors Capital Management LLC Buys 19,404 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 22.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 106,543 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,404 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.0% of Advisors Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $56,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Unionview LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Unionview LLC now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, TriaGen Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $4.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $559.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,863,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,272,347. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $411.02 and a 1 year high of $565.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $538.80 and a 200-day moving average of $514.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $482.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

