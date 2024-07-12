Advisors Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 228,342 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,140 shares during the period. Trane Technologies comprises approximately 1.3% of Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Advisors Capital Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Trane Technologies worth $68,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TT. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Motco bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 157.1% in the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Trane Technologies Price Performance

Trane Technologies stock traded up $3.73 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $344.55. 904,458 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,088,225. The stock has a market cap of $77.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.81, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $330.38 and its 200-day moving average is $295.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $184.02 and a 12 month high of $347.20.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 32.78%. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 35.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $287.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $247.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $311.21.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Trane Technologies

Insider Buying and Selling at Trane Technologies

In other Trane Technologies news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.67, for a total value of $1,274,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,532,240.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 8,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.30, for a total value of $2,887,844.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,758 shares in the company, valued at $6,669,545.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.67, for a total value of $1,274,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,293 shares in the company, valued at $19,532,240.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.