Adriatic Metals (LON:ADT1) Trading Up 0.7%

Adriatic Metals PLC (LON:ADT1 – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 196.80 ($2.52) and last traded at GBX 195 ($2.50). Approximately 127,178 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 112,234 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 193.60 ($2.48).
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.33) price target on shares of Adriatic Metals in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th.
Adriatic Metals Stock Performance
About Adriatic Metals
Adriatic Metals PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of precious and base metals. It primarily explores for silver, zinc, lead, copper, gold, and barite deposits. The company's flagship project is the 100% owned Vare Silver Project covering an area of approximately 44 square kilometers located in Bosnia and Herzegovina.
