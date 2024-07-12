Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Holdings Reduced by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp decreased its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 93,438 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 573 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Adobe were worth $47,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Invst LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 915 shares of the software company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Adobe by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 559 shares of the software company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 689 shares of the software company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management increased its position in Adobe by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 417 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. increased its position in Adobe by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 136 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.11, for a total value of $13,602,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 379,660 shares in the company, valued at $206,576,802.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total transaction of $1,286,775.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,114 shares in the company, valued at $10,014,370.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.11, for a total transaction of $13,602,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 379,660 shares in the company, valued at $206,576,802.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,270 shares of company stock worth $15,165,916 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $685.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Melius cut shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $510.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $554.00 to $529.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $607.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Adobe

Adobe Stock Down 1.2 %

ADBE traded down $6.92 during trading on Thursday, reaching $557.63. The company had a trading volume of 3,189,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,534,196. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $433.97 and a 12 month high of $638.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $500.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $533.22. The company has a market cap of $247.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.60, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.30.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.39 by $0.09. Adobe had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 40.67%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.69 EPS for the current year.

Adobe declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software company to purchase up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Adobe Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.