ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC Raises Stock Position in Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC)

ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC grew its position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC – Free Report) by 36.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,735 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 12,925 shares during the quarter. Southern Missouri Bancorp accounts for approximately 0.1% of ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Southern Missouri Bancorp worth $2,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $139,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 86.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,747 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,611 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,123 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $647,000. 49.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Southern Missouri Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective (down from $53.00) on shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Insider Transactions at Southern Missouri Bancorp

In other Southern Missouri Bancorp news, Director William E. Young sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total transaction of $626,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 224,417 shares in the company, valued at $9,371,653.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 17.41% of the company’s stock.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of SMBC stock traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $46.20. The company had a trading volume of 75,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,370. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.82. Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.74 and a 52-week high of $55.45. The company has a market capitalization of $524.37 million, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.97.

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $40.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.01 million. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a net margin of 19.77% and a return on equity of 11.44%. Equities research analysts forecast that Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Southern Missouri Bancorp’s payout ratio is 18.30%.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, saving accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Missouri Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Missouri Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.