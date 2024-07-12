ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC Has $527,000 Stock Holdings in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC decreased its position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) by 41.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,898 shares during the period. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FND. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Floor & Decor in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Floor & Decor in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Floor & Decor in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Floor & Decor by 97.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000.

FND has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $127.00 target price on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.05.

Shares of FND stock traded up $4.72 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $95.97. 3,875,910 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,417,982. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.36, a PEG ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 1.17. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.30 and a 52 week high of $135.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $111.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.06.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Floor & Decor news, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 1,010 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.11, for a total value of $124,341.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,589,473.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 34,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $4,274,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,386 shares in the company, valued at $21,048,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 1,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.11, for a total value of $124,341.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,589,473.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,778 shares of company stock worth $5,182,791 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories, and commercial surfaces seller in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools; and vanities, shower doors, bath accessories, faucets, sinks, custom countertops, bathroom mirrors, and bathroom lighting.

