ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC Buys 19,362 Shares of IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC)

ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC raised its stake in shares of IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Free Report) by 35.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,548 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,362 shares during the quarter. IAC comprises about 0.1% of ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC owned about 0.09% of IAC worth $3,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Freshford Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IAC by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Freshford Capital Management LLC now owns 1,645,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,182,000 after buying an additional 259,000 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in IAC by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,549,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,138,000 after acquiring an additional 112,778 shares during the period. Patient Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in IAC by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Patient Capital Management LLC now owns 1,366,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,600,000 after acquiring an additional 97,938 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IAC by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,299,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,075,000 after purchasing an additional 265,235 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of IAC by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 838,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,904,000 after purchasing an additional 25,988 shares during the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IAC Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of IAC stock traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $48.85. 433,658 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 750,655. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of -30.92 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.24. IAC Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.39 and a 1 year high of $69.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IAC ( NASDAQ:IAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.14) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $929.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $937.68 million. IAC had a negative return on equity of 3.31% and a negative net margin of 2.54%. Research analysts predict that IAC Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on IAC shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on IAC from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of IAC from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of IAC from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of IAC in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of IAC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.77.

About IAC

(Free Report)

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

