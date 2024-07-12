ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday.

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of ACNB from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

ACNB Trading Up 8.1 %

Shares of ACNB stock opened at $37.38 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $319.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. ACNB has a 12-month low of $30.24 and a 12-month high of $48.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.22.

ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. The firm had revenue of $31.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.28 million. ACNB had a net margin of 24.98% and a return on equity of 11.00%. On average, analysts forecast that ACNB will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACNB Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. This is a boost from ACNB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. ACNB’s dividend payout ratio is 36.99%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACNB. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in ACNB by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,585 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in ACNB in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $583,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in ACNB in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. RKL Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ACNB in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in ACNB in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Institutional investors own 32.35% of the company’s stock.

About ACNB

ACNB Corporation, a financial holding company, offers banking, insurance, and financial services to individual, business, and government customers in the United States. The company provides checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits and debit cards. It also offers commercial lending products, such as commercial mortgages, real estate development and construction loans, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and agricultural and governmental loans; consumer lending products, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile and recreational vehicle loans, manufactured housing loans, and personal lines of credit; and mortgage lending programs include personal residential mortgages, and residential construction and investment mortgage loans.

Featured Articles

