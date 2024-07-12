Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Bought by First Long Island Investors LLC

First Long Island Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 27.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,717 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,283 shares during the period. Accenture makes up 1.9% of First Long Island Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. First Long Island Investors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $22,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Blue Square Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 130.7% in the first quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 4,315 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 8,575.0% in the first quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 347 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,344 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,932,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Team Hewins LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.8% in the first quarter. Team Hewins LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Bancreek Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bancreek Capital Management LP now owns 18,111 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,277,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.22, for a total transaction of $1,536,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,208,606.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.91, for a total value of $1,974,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,045,053.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.22, for a total value of $1,536,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,208,606.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,083 shares of company stock valued at $6,302,285 over the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Accenture stock traded up $3.82 during trading on Thursday, reaching $297.99. 2,985,301 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,891,965. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $278.69 and a 52-week high of $387.51. The company has a market capitalization of $186.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.29, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $298.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $333.43.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.02). Accenture had a return on equity of 27.48% and a net margin of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $16.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.25%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Accenture from $374.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Accenture from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Mizuho lowered their price target on Accenture from $398.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Accenture from $390.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $351.82.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

