ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Shares Up 6.6%

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) traded up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.44 and last traded at $17.39. 1,188,029 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 1,727,179 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.32.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho cut their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Citigroup lowered their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $30.19 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.71.

The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,763.24 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.58 and a 200-day moving average of $20.60.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $205.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.31 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 0.41% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, COO Brendan Teehan sold 3,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total transaction of $58,900.38. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,133 shares in the company, valued at $713,733.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 11,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total value of $193,573.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,629,613.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brendan Teehan sold 3,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total value of $58,900.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,133 shares in the company, valued at $713,733.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,708 shares of company stock worth $348,697 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACAD. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 93.3% in the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 51,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $165,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 97,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $285,000. Institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases in the United States. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; and DAYBUE, a novel synthetic analog of the amino-terminal tripeptide of insulin-like growth factor 1 for treatment of Rett Syndrome.

