ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) PT Lowered to $28.00

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 57.84% from the stock’s previous close.

ACAD has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $30.19 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.59.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ACAD

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ ACAD traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.74. 700,451 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,724,612. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of -1,772.23 and a beta of 0.38. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $14.55 and a 52-week high of $33.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.60.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $205.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.31 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a negative return on equity of 0.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, COO Brendan Teehan sold 3,477 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total transaction of $58,900.38. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,733.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 11,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total value of $193,573.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,629,613.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Brendan Teehan sold 3,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total transaction of $58,900.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 42,133 shares in the company, valued at $713,733.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,708 shares of company stock worth $348,697. Insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,777,307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,647,000 after purchasing an additional 148,526 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,603,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,654,000 after acquiring an additional 281,410 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,187,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,127,907 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,315,000 after acquiring an additional 54,814 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 823,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,786,000 after acquiring an additional 65,973 shares during the period. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases in the United States. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; and DAYBUE, a novel synthetic analog of the amino-terminal tripeptide of insulin-like growth factor 1 for treatment of Rett Syndrome.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.