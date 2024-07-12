AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Trading Up 0.5% on Analyst Upgrade

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.5% during trading on Friday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $191.00 to $196.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. AbbVie traded as high as $171.63 and last traded at $170.78. 548,543 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 5,566,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at $169.91.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on AbbVie from $195.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. HSBC upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.07.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in AbbVie by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 170,376,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,025,605,000 after purchasing an additional 9,978,415 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in AbbVie by 6.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 48,098,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,758,789,000 after buying an additional 3,110,601 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in AbbVie by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 31,295,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,698,847,000 after buying an additional 992,496 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in AbbVie by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,451,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,774,569,000 after buying an additional 1,702,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,229,888,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $165.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.14 billion, a PE ratio of 50.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.64.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $12.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.93 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 179.47%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 183.98%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

