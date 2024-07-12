AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Up 0.8%

Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) rose 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $168.18 and last traded at $167.82. Approximately 652,370 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 5,605,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at $166.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABBV has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. HSBC raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.07.

AbbVie Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $164.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $300.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.64.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.05. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 179.47%. The company had revenue of $12.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 183.98%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 111.1% during the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

