AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by ORG Partners LLC

ORG Partners LLC lowered its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 95.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,402 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MGB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.7% during the first quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,426,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 20.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 134,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,412,000 after acquiring an additional 22,880 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 12.9% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 22,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,518 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.4% during the first quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 20,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,796,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 4.2% during the first quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 7,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

ABBV traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $170.39. 2,689,820 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,582,771. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $132.70 and a one year high of $182.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.28.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.05. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 179.47%. The company had revenue of $12.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 183.98%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Guggenheim raised their price target on AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their price target on AbbVie from $195.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on AbbVie from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.07.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

