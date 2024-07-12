AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Acquired by Advisory Alpha LLC

Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,085 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 195.5% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 3,235 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 5.3% during the third quarter. Invst LLC now owns 3,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 1,393.0% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 87,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,019,000 after buying an additional 81,488 shares during the last quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at $524,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 417,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,254,000 after buying an additional 88,172 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $191.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their target price on AbbVie from $195.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.07.

AbbVie Stock Performance

AbbVie stock traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $170.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 426,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,564,892. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.70 and a twelve month high of $182.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $165.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.28. The firm has a market cap of $301.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.74, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.64.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.05. AbbVie had a return on equity of 179.47% and a net margin of 11.02%. The firm had revenue of $12.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 183.98%.

AbbVie Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.