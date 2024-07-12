AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) Shares Purchased by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP increased its position in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,571 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in AAON were worth $1,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AAON. TFO Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AAON in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of AAON in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AAON in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AAON in the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of AAON in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AAON. StockNews.com downgraded AAON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of AAON in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on AAON in a research note on Monday, April 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at AAON

In other news, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 28,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total value of $2,146,866.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,894,778.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 28,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total value of $2,146,866.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,894,778.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Rebecca Thompson sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $1,039,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,331,869. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 18.55% of the company’s stock.

AAON Stock Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ:AAON traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $89.99. 218,387 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 724,072. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.11. AAON, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.24 and a 1 year high of $96.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.96 and a beta of 0.80.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.07). AAON had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The company had revenue of $262.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that AAON, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

AAON Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. AAON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.88%.

About AAON

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

