94,467 Shares in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) Acquired by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 94,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,246,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 14.7% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Price Performance

MDYG traded up $0.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $86.69. 64,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 275,075. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.00. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a twelve month low of $64.67 and a twelve month high of $87.69.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

