89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) Trading 9% Higher

89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) shares rose 9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.62 and last traded at $9.56. Approximately 529,671 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 1,136,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.77.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ETNB shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of 89bio in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on 89bio from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of 89bio in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of 89bio in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

The company has a current ratio of 15.03, a quick ratio of 15.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.41 and its 200 day moving average is $9.90. The company has a market cap of $862.79 million, a P/E ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 1.10.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.08). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.54) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that 89bio, Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ETNB. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in shares of 89bio by 81.4% in the third quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 85,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 38,266 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 89bio by 4.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,525,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,438,000 after buying an additional 155,841 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of 89bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in 89bio by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 108,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 5,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in 89bio by 349.7% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 6,802 shares during the period.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia.

