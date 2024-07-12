861 Shares in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Acquired by Grandfield & Dodd LLC

Grandfield & Dodd LLC bought a new position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 861 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in EMCOR Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in EMCOR Group by 83.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 136 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in EMCOR Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in EMCOR Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in EMCOR Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Carol P. Lowe sold 1,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.23, for a total value of $465,916.35. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,289,683.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Friday, March 22nd.

EMCOR Group Stock Performance

Shares of EMCOR Group stock traded up $2.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $375.34. 253,397 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 465,151. The company has a market cap of $17.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $378.35 and a 200-day moving average of $318.17. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.00 and a 12 month high of $401.98.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $1.25. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 30.38% and a net margin of 5.48%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 16.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is 6.60%.

EMCOR Group Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

