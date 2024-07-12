8,200 Shares in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Acquired by swisspartners Advisors Ltd

swisspartners Advisors Ltd purchased a new stake in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000. TechnipFMC comprises 0.2% of swisspartners Advisors Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,914,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $803,888,000 after purchasing an additional 126,247 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 161.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,312,079 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $108,048,000 after acquiring an additional 3,283,972 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,518,561 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $70,864,000 after acquiring an additional 85,451 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 868.1% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,132,166 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $63,082,000 after acquiring an additional 2,808,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the 4th quarter valued at $61,570,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTI traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $26.96. The company had a trading volume of 2,434,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,143,199. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.47. The stock has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.35 and a beta of 1.52. TechnipFMC plc has a 52 week low of $17.07 and a 52 week high of $27.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

TechnipFMC ( NYSE:FTI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. TechnipFMC had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that TechnipFMC plc will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.55%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.67.

In other news, CAO David Light sold 5,928 shares of TechnipFMC stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $153,001.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,692.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

