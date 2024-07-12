767 Shares in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Acquired by Gallacher Capital Management LLC

Gallacher Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CHTR. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 103.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 101,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,499,000 after purchasing an additional 51,417 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,567,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Stock Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:CHTR traded up $4.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $308.67. 331,321 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,431,586. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $281.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $300.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.04. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $236.08 and a 1 year high of $458.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $7.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.78 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $13.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.75 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 31.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.65 EPS. Analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CHTR shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $360.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $370.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 1st. Citigroup downgraded Charter Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Charter Communications from $290.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Charter Communications in a report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $341.47.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

