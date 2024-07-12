5,152 Shares in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Bought by Financial Council LLC

Financial Council LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,477,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.5% of Financial Council LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,203,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,135,441,000 after acquiring an additional 383,340 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,840,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,976,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,726 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 850.0% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,877,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,877,908,000 after purchasing an additional 7,943,467 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48,075.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,158,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,284,000 after purchasing an additional 5,147,910 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,217,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,092,000 after purchasing an additional 383,000 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VOO traded down $4.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $511.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,538,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,083,942. The firm has a market cap of $463.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $375.95 and a twelve month high of $516.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $493.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $470.84.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

