40,775 Shares in Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT) Purchased by Leuthold Group LLC

Leuthold Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 40,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,294,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in shares of Nextracker in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Nextracker in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nextracker during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Nextracker in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in Nextracker in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. 67.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nextracker alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on NXT shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Nextracker from $62.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Nextracker from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays lowered shares of Nextracker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Nextracker from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Nextracker in a research note on Monday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.54.

Insider Activity

In other Nextracker news, insider Bruce Ledesma sold 12,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.91, for a total transaction of $532,847.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $763,463.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Nextracker Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of NXT traded up $1.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.18. 2,142,447 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,177,188. Nextracker Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.14 and a 12-month high of $62.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.17. The firm has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $736.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.03 million. Nextracker had a net margin of 12.25% and a negative return on equity of 13.70%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nextracker Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About Nextracker

(Free Report)

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects worldwide. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; NX Gemini, a two-in-portrait format tracker, which holds two rows of solar panels along the central support beam; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nextracker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nextracker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.